Birdlebough High School Music Department puts on Winter Concert

PHOENIX – John C. Birdlebough High School choir and band students showcased their musical talents at their winter concert recently.

Starting the concert off was the Phoenix Firebird Jazz Ensemble, directed by Liza Grethel.

Following the jazz ensemble, the Phoenix Firebird Symphonic Winds and Concert Chorus took the stage, under the direction of Brian D. Logee.

To close out the night, ensembles combined their talents to perform “Hallelujah” and selections from the “Polar Express.”

