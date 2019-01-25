Birdlebough Students Return To Elementary School For Back To The Future Event

Several John C. Birdlebough High School students recently took a stroll down memory lane while returning to the elementary level during the Back to the Future program.

The annual event allows high school students to return to their elementary classrooms and work alongside educators to teach the day’s lesson plan.

For 15 years, the event has provided JCB students with a chance to help some of the people who impacted them as students.

“The goal is to provide young people with the opportunity to give back to some of the people who help shape their lives when they were young and impressionable,” said JCB counselor Paul Hurlbutt. “Another goal is to afford our students the opportunity to assist in a classroom setting and gain valuable experience working with kids.”

For senior Gabby Allen, who is planning on attending LeMoyne College next year to pursue elementary education, the opportunity provided her with a glimpse into what her future may hold.

“Teaching is something I want to do,” Allen said, noting that the Back to the Future event offered the perfect opportunity to explore that career.

