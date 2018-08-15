Bishop Commons To Host ‘Learn and Lunch’ On August 23

OSWEGO – Bishop’s Commons at St. Luke will host the next in its monthly “Learn and Lunch” events on Thursday, August 23, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

“Learn and Lunch” features a half hour educational program followed by a free lunch that includes soup, salad and dessert served in the Grand Dining Room.

This month, representatives from SUNY Oswego who will talk about how seniors in our community can continue pursuing the many educational opportunities available locally for personal growth and enrichment.

The “Learn and Lunch” is free of charge and open to the public. Due to the popularity of this event, those planning to attend should RSVP to Bishop’s Commons at 315-349-0799 no later than August 22.

Bishop’s Commons is conveniently located at 4 Burkle St. in the city of Oswego, easily accessible to families and visitors.

On the web at www.bcommons.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

