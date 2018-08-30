Bishop Cunningham Designates Day of Prayer and Fasting for Hope and Healing for Victims of Clergy Sexual Abuse

SYRACUSE, NY – Most Rev. Robert J. Cunningham, Bishop of Syracuse has asked every parish to celebrate a Mass on the Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows (September 15 and 16) with the intention of the Church asking for forgiveness and for the healing of victims of abuse.

“I ask that it be a day of prayer and fasting for all Catholics as suggested by our Holy Father, Pope Francis ‘to open our eyes and our hearts to other people’s sufferings’ and to overcome the thirst from power and possessions that are so often roots of evil. May fasting and prayer open our ears to the hushed pain felt by children, young people and disabled,” said Bishop Cunningham.

Additional statements from Bishop Cunningham following the release of the Pennsylvania grand jury report on clergy sexual abuse are available at https://syracusediocese.org/news/.

To locate a parish in the seven-county Diocese of Syracuse, visit syracusediocese.org/find-a-parish.

