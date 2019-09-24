‘Blessings of the Animals’ Set Oct. 6

OSWEGO – The Church of the Resurrection on West Fifth Street in Oswego will observe St. Francis Day on Oct. 6 with two services that include Blessings of the Animals.

The observances will celebrate all creation and especially animal companions.

“In years past, we have welcomed our little friends to church at our morning service. It was great to have them there. It’s like bringing a special part of yourself to the Sunday worship,” said the Rev. Anne Wichelns.

The priest said, however, that the hourlong 10 a.m. service can be trying for some pets, and their owners as well.

Therefore, she said, “This year we’ll add a second blessing on the lawn at 2 p.m. with a reception for all who wish to take part.”

The rain location for the more informal afternoon event will be the church’s Great Hall.

The idea for a shorter, outdoor animal blessing came about as members of the congregation observed neighbors in the Franklin Square area “who walk their dogs past our church morning and evening every day,” Wichelns explained.

Anyone with an animal companion they’d like blessed is encouraged to come to either blessing with their pet properly controlled — cats in carriers and dogs on leashes, for example.

For more information, call the church at 315-343-3501 or see resoswego.org/events.

