Blooming Summer Blossoms at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

AMBOY – Visit the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center, located at 748 State Route 183 near Williamstown, on July 29 at 2 p.m. for an afternoon wildflower program, Blooming Summer Blossoms.

Naturalist Pat Carney will lead an afternoon stroll along the center’s open spaces and trails to meet the “little people” of the forest floor and fields, such as Lady’s Thumb, Evening Primrose, Fleabane, and others, whose common names and stories can be as colorful as their blossoms.

A slide presentation will be offered in the event of inclement weather.

This program is designed for people of all ages.

There is a $4 fee per person or $12 per family and children younger than three are free.

For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office Monday through Friday at 315-963-7286.

