Bloomsburg University Awards Degrees

BLOOMSBURG, PA — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania awarded more than 400 graduate and undergraduate degrees at its Fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 14-15, 2018.

Trevor Allard of Mexico was awarded a degree in Supply Chain Management.

Anna Guernsey of Fulton was awarded a degree in Health Physics BS.

Bloomsburg University is one of 14 universities in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.

The university serves approximately 8,900 students, offering comprehensive programs of study in the colleges of Education, Business, Liberal Arts and Science and Technology.

