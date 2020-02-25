Blue Jupiter’s “Twisted Broadway” to Bring a cappella to SUNY Oswego

OSWEGO — Blue Jupiter, an internationally acclaimed a cappella group featuring former SUNY Oswego student Diana Preisler, will perform a concert of Broadway tunes at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre.

Titled “Twisted Broadway,” the SUNY Oswego Artswego show will feature favorite songs from such productions as “The Wizard of Oz,” “Wicked,” “Pippin,” “Porgy and Bess,” “The Sound of Music,” “Chicago” and more.

The energetic New York City-based quartet of Preisler, Marty Gasper, Jeff Wasburn and Jonathan Minkoff is known for entertaining audiences with just four mouths and four microphones. Blue Jupiter gained major exposure from the popular Lifetime TV show “Pitch Slapped” and nearly 20 years of touring. The band’s first big break came when it won a jingle contest sponsored by Oreo cookies.

Their most recent album, “Blue Jupiter: Twisted Broadway Volume 1,” is their fifth full-length release. The SUNY Oswego performance is sponsored in part by Stewarts Shops.

Beyond their featured performance in the Artswego Performing Arts Series, Blue Jupiter will participate in residency work including a March 6 a cappella workshop on campus as well as with students at Oswego Middle School. For more information about these programs, contact [email protected]

Tickets for the Waterman Theatre concert cost $20 for the general public; $15 for SUNY Oswego faculty, staff and alumni; and $5 for SUNY Oswego students, other students and children. Tickets are available online at tickets.oswego.edu, at any SUNY Oswego box office or by calling 315-312-3073.

