FULTON – From a grant awarded to Friends of Great Bear, by the Oswego County Community Foundation, a new boardwalk was constructed through a muddy trail section at Great Bear Springs Recreation Area.

The boardwalk was designed and built by Fox Creek Lanscaping.

For access to the trail site, much of the lumber for the 150-foot boardwalk had to be hand carried.

The boardwalk is a flowing S curve through a muddy trail section of the Yellow trail.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...