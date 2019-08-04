Bobby Herrington Takes Fulton Speedway Modified Win

FULTON, NY – Bobby Herrington makes the long tow every week from his Elginburg, Ontario, Canada home to compete in the DIRTcar Modifieds every Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway.

The 2019 season has had its mechanical gremlins, but one thing for sure was Herrington and his race team would continually battle back no matter what road block was in front of them.

All that hard work and perseverance paid off Saturday night with a big win in the 35-lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature.

Herrington would take the lead on lap 3 and would lead the rest of the way holding off late race pressure from Ron Davis III and Dave Marcuccilli for his second career win on the ‘Highbanks.’

Other winners on Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Night were, Matt Janczuk (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Chad Homan (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models) Cody Manitta (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman). Jackson Gill won the second Sportsman feature but the finish is on hold until further post-race tech.

DJ Forbes would lead the opening couple laps of the 35-lap Modified feature before Bobby Herrington got a run off the topside of the speedway exiting turn four to lead lap 3.

With 10 laps showing on the scoring tower Herrington built up a big lead as Garret Rushlow chased while running unchallenged in second with Forbes, Dave Marcuccilli, Ron Davis III and AJ Kingsley used every groove on the speedway racing for third through sixth.

By lap 15 and no yellows to slow the pace, Herrington still maintained his big lead as he started to catch the back of the field. Rushlow and Marcuccilli fought for second and third with Davis and Forbes showing in the top-five.

With 10 to go Herrington still maintained his straightaway lead as he was putting cars down a lap. Behind the leader, Rushlow, Marcuccilli and Davis were in a three-car battle almost under a blanket as the final laps started clicking off the lap counter.

Over the final laps traffic slowed Herrington’s pace allowing Davis and Marcuccilli to erase his big lead down to less than a second. Herrington found the speed he needed for that final push winning by a slim 0.963 of a second over Marcuccilli. Ron Davis III and AJ Kingsley finished fourth and fifth.

Fifty Sportsman signed into the pit area setting up two exciting 25-lap features.

In the first feature, Jimmy Moyer led the early laps until Zach Sobotka took the lead on lap 5 by a half a car length at the flag stand.

Sobotka was on cruise control out front on lap 10 as you could have thrown a blanket over AJ Miller, Mike Phelps, Moyer and Brandon Ford in the race for second through fifth.

The yellow flag would wave on lap 14 taking away Sobotka’s big lead and giving the field a shot at taking the win.

After the race went back green, Matt Janczuk who started the feature in 15th raced into second place on lap 17 then setting his sights on Sobotka.

Over those final laps Sobotka and Janczuk put on a show battling bumper-to-bumper and side-by-side throwing slide jobs with Mike Phelps waiting to pounce on any mistakes by the top-two. When the checkers waved it was Matt Janczuk taking the win. Zach Sobotka, Mike Phelps, AJ Miller and Brandon Ford finished second through fifth.

In the second 25-lap Sportsman feature Jeff Prentice would grab the lead at the drop of the green and by lap 5 would be in a close race with Joe Kline and Kyle Perry for the lead with Wade Chrisman and Tyler Murray racing for top-five spots.

With 10 laps showing on the scoring tower Prentice still led with Perry on his back bumper, behind them you could have almost thrown a blanket over Kline, Murray, Chrisman and Jackson Gill.

Prentice still showed the way out front with 10 laps to go with Perry right in his tire tracks. Kline, Murray and Gill were still in contention for the win.

Gill would run down Prentice and Perry with 5 laps to go setting up a three-car battle for the win.

On lap 22 Gill drew even with Prentice and looked like he would take the lead but a yellow slowed the pace.

When the green came back out, Jackson Gill who was fast the entire race mainly running the top-side went up there to make the winning pass on Jeff Prentice on the final lap. Kyle Perry, Tyler Murray and Dylan Zacharias completed the top-five.

Sean Beardsley would set the early quick pace in the 20-lap Late Model feature while racing behind him was two and three-wide at the drop of the green.

Beardsley and Kyle Sopaz were in a tight fight for the lead on lap 5 with Chris Fleming, Kevan Cook, and Jason Parkhurst in a race of their own a couple car lengths back from the top-two.

At the halfway point, Beardsley and Sopaz were still showing the way out front. Fleming, Cook and now Chad Homan raced for third through fifth.

After racing into third and running down the top-two, Homan worked his way into second on lap 17 and one lap later would take the lead. Sean Beardsley would battle back but Chad Homan was too quick, picking up his fifth Fulton win of the year. Kyle Sopaz, Chris Fleming and Kevan Cook finished third through fifth.

Matt Richardson would lead the first 6 laps of the 15-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature until Payton Talbot went to the high groove to drive into the lead. Cody Manitta would have to work hard to take the lead away from Talbot and then hold off challenges from Richard Murtaugh for the victory. Payton Talbot, Josh VanTassel and Pat Nolan completed the top-five.

A large and enthusiastic crowd turned out for the Trailer Race of Destruction to end the exciting night of racing.

Twenty-five trailers took the green flag and collisions and destruction were around the entire speedway surface and you didn’t know where to look with mayhem everywhere. When the destruction ended, Alan Fink was the winner.

Plans are already underway to make the 2020 World Famous Trailer Race of Destruction even bigger and better!

A huge night of racing is ahead this Saturday, August 10 when Ehrlich Pest Control & Parratt Wolff present the fastest, family affordable fun in Central NY.

The Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds will race in triple 35-lap features. The Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models will do battle in the $1,000-to-win race. The race will be an open draw at the pit gate for the Late Models. Joining the Modifieds and the Late Models will be the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

Adult grandstand admission is $16 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission is $27 Participant, $30 Non-Participant. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities call Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected] .

For all the latest news visit www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway Facebook & Twitter pages.

