Bodley Counseling Office To Offer Financial Aid Information

FULTON – The Counseling Office of G. Ray Bodley High School will host its annual Financial Aid Night from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 26 in the high school auditorium.

Students and their families are invited to the event to learn more about how to apply for and obtain financial aid for college.

The night is held in conjunction with GRB’s open house.

The counselors will help attendees become acquainted with financial assistance sources and better understand the processes and deadlines related to applying for such aid.

Counselors will discuss the importance of the timely submission of appropriate forms to enhance the probability of receiving financial aid.

Kathy Flaherty, a representative from the financial aid office at SUNY Oswego will also be on hand to help familiarize attendees with the federal and state forms needed to apply.

While the financial aid component of open house will target GRB juniors and seniors, students at any grade level are invited to attend to become acquainted with the process.

