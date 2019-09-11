Bodley Freshman First Day a Success

FULTON – G. Ray Bodley High School freshmen are going to have a super year.

All GRB ninth graders spent their first day of high school together, as they became acclimated with their new school surroundings, reviewed expectations of a high schooler and practiced their schedules before upperclassmen joined them the following day.

The freshman theme for the 2019-2020 school year is superheroes, as each freshman locker, the floors and hallways were adorned with superhero décor to help the ninth graders find their way around.

GRB Principal Donna Parkhurst encouraged the students to become positive contributors to their school and to become immersed in all that is Raider pride by joining clubs and extracurricular activities.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...