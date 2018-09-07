Bodley Freshmen First Day Welcomes 9th Graders

FULTON – Broomsticks lined the entryway, welcoming Fulton City School District’s ninth graders into the magical place of G. Ray Bodley High School.

They were welcomed by GRB Principal Donna Parkhurst, who played to the Harry Potter-themed day by wearing a wizard’s hat and utilizing a wand, with one clear message: the high school is a warm, fun place where they will achieve their best with a lot of hard work and perseverance.

Not only will the GRB ninth graders be guided by their freshmen teachers, but also other high school teachers whom they will also grow accustomed to throughout the next few years.

All teachers dressed in Harry Potter T-shirts that said, “Welcome to GRB, let the magic begin” during the Freshmen First Day event.

Before the freshmen dove into the 2018-19 school year, they experienced the special day where they had the school all to themselves.

The annual tradition served as a means for the new high schoolers to feel more comfortable with their surroundings before students in grades 10 through 12 joined them the following day.

GRB tours, a shortened bell schedule and team-building activities filled Freshmen First Day.

Several upperclassmen, including many who dressed the part of Harry Potter and other themed characters, assisted throughout the day.

