Bodley Hosts Successful Pep Rally

FULTON – G. Ray Bodley High School student Alex Blaine readies to pie Principal Donna Parkhurst in the face during the school’s recent pep rally.

Both students and staff members participated in friendly competitions, including the tug-o-war event, in which students were crowned champions.

Sports teams were introduced and GRB club members also stood in recognition of their participation in the school community.

The annual pep rally served as a fun way to bring all four high school classes together ahead of the homecoming football game.

