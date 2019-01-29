Bodley National Honor Society Induction Welcomes 28 New Members

FULTON – The Joseph Campolieta Chapter of the National Honor Society recently welcomed nearly 30 inductees into the prestigious G. Ray Bodley High School group.

NHS president Jenna Ruzekowicz led the annual induction ceremony, held in GRB’s auditorium, as she applauded the entire group’s efforts, having spent hundreds of hours helping the community- both inside and outside of school.

That service also has involved leadership opportunities, students’ presentation of their character and scholarship (commitment to learn); all of which are the four precepts of the NHS.

Ruzekowicz lit the candle of knowledge before other NHS officers lit candles for those precepts and explained their significance.

Together, members aim to strengthen themselves, their school and community.

Fulton City School District Executive Director of Instruction and Assessment Elizabeth Conners offered remarks about watching the students grow as leaders.

She congratulated them on being well on their way to leaving a legacy within the school district.

GRB Principal Donna Parkhurst echoed those thoughts, as she provided diverse examples of leadership roles the students have already taken on at the high school, throughout the district and city of Fulton.

She also extended her support as all NHS members ready themselves for college and/or careers.

NHS officers introduced each inductee as they detailed their accomplishments before everyone participated in a candle-lighting ceremony and recited the NHS pledge.

Each honoree has had both an attendance average and grade point average of at least 89.5 throughout their time at GRB.

Adviser Nate Fasulo said the application process also considered awards, leadership and character references.

Joining the 42 NHS members are the following new inductees:

Nathaniel Archer, Rebecca Bailey, Brittney Baum, Selene Belrad, Samuel Cary, Dawson Curtis, Julie Duval, Kaylee Foster, Madison Gilmore, Laura Hayden, Chloe Hurlbutt, Sydney Lawson, Jadon Lee, Alexis Lighthall, Austin Mason, Alicia Merritt, Leah O’Hanlon, Emily Porter, Mandee Price, Hayden Sachel, Anna-Carole Samson, Devon Seale, Andrew Smith, Jacob Summerville, Mark Tallents, Nevaeh Tucker, Kira Whitehead and Hayden Williamson.

Light refreshments were served following the induction.

