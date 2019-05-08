Bodley Resource Fair Encouraged Students to Make Healthy Choices

FULTON – G. Ray Bodley High School students recently participated in a community resource fair where they were provided information on making healthy choices during prom and other school year-end celebrations.

Participating agencies and representatives included: Fulton Fire Department, Fulton Police Department’s school resource officer and Oswego County Opportunities’ Health Education, Services to Aid Families, Homeless Services and Centers for Reproductive Health.

Also in attendance were: Farnham, Liberty Resources, Reality Check, Traffic Safety, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, Oswego County Mediation program and Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Eat Healthy Program.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...