Bodley Students Earn National Career Readiness Certificates

Seventeen students at G. Ray Bodley High School have put Fulton, NY on the map as a career-readiness community.

GRB is the first high school in New York State to have students who earned ACT WorKeys National Career Readiness Certificates. The credential achievements were celebrated during an intimate gathering in the high school’s Career Exploration Center, which is operated under the guidance and support of teacher Angela Ferlito.

“I’m really proud of all of you and your accomplishments,” Ferlito said, before she and GRB Principal Donna Parkhurst presented the students with their certificates and everyone enjoyed refreshments.

Ferlito thanked representatives from Cayuga Community College for their assistance in establishing GRB as a test site to earn the credential. She said it is her hope to offer the test in GRB’s Career Exploration Center, located within the library media center, at least twice per school year. The significance of the designation, Ferlito said, incudes key components to align students with workforce options based on strong skill sets. WorkKeys has assessed those students’ skill level in the following workplace competencies: applied math, graphic literacy and workplace documents. Students may then be matched with related job opportunities.

Carla DeShaw, CCC’s Executive Dean of Community Education, commended the “bright people in the room” for having achieved silver, gold or platinum levels. That will help strengthen he students’ resumes and potentially match them up with jobs such as administrative manager, machinist, school counselor, electrician, accountant and registered nurse manager, among several additional career options.

Fulton City School District Superintendent Brian Pulvino congratulated the students on setting the foundation of workforce excellence for their peers. GRB junior Lilly Dumas said she felt accomplished for how well she did on the math component of the test. She said she hopes to utilize her assessment results to get into a great college, in hopes of becoming a conservation officer in the future.

The following GRB students achieved platinum status: Brandi Carr, Nolan Gardenier and Jacob Summerville. Those students who achieved silver status include: Autumn Beechner, Patrice Clary, Christopher Cross, Lilly Dumas, Ryan Markarian, Katelyn Perkins and Autumn Stoltz. Gold honorees include: Anna Marroquin Aguilar, Bryce Carroll, Dawson Curtis, Kadin Davis, Brayden McGraw, Samantha Perkins and Alyssa Robinson.

