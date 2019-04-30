Bodley Students Shine In Talent Competition

FULTON – The G. Ray Bodley High School auditorium was abuzz with excitement recently as dozens of students showcased their abilities during “Bodley’s Got Talent.”

The annual event, presented by the school’s HOPE Club, served a dual purpose as a fundraiser and a talent competition.

Performances ranged from vocal acts to dancing to stand-up comedy as participants vied for the judges’ votes.

“We’re so proud of everyone who performed,” said HOPE Club adviser Kara Palmer. “The talent here at GRB is amazing! It was a fantastic night and so wonderful to see so many people come out and support the students and the charities!”

Following the final act, the judges spent several minutes deliberating before announcing the winners.

Jea Adams earned first place for her rendition of Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie”; Luke Kimball came in second for his stand-up comedy routine; and Nami’s Pitches (Rebecca Bailey, Kira Whitehead, Chloe Hurlbut, Alex Blaine, Ronde Wood, Nick Brown, Anthony Galletta and Andrew Smith) placed third for their unique take on “Africa” by Toto.

Additional awards went to Jasmine Fauler (most unique) and Kaylee Foster (audience favorite).

The event generated $1,900, which will go toward the YMCA’s Girls Rock program and the nonprofit organization charity: water.

“We do something to benefit the local community and also want to make a global impact,” said members of HOPE Club. “The Girls Rock program promotes girls’ empowerment and teaches girls confidence in a safe, healthy environment. Charity:Water provides people access to clean water, which ultimately leads to a better life.”

