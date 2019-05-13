Body Discovered On Oswego’s west Side

OSWEGO – At about 10:47 a.m. today, May 13, Oswego Police and emergency crews responded to the west side of the Oswego River near Lake Street for a report a body near the river.

Upon arrival, crews observed an adult male on the bank of the river who was deceased.

The deceased male was not in the water.

The identity of the deceased has been confirmed, but will not be released until family notifications can be made.

The cause of death is not immediately clear however, based on preliminary information, it does not appear that the death was the result of of any foul play.

The deceased male has been sent to the Onondaga County Medical examiners to determine a cause of death.

