UPDATED – Body Discovered On Oswego’s west Side

OSWEGO — A body spotted near the mouth of the Oswego River this morning was recovered from the river’s western shore and brought by boat to Wright’s Landing where it was moved to a waiting hearse.

According to Oswego Police Deputy Chief Zachary Misztal, the deceased male was not found in the water, and there were no signs of foul play.

It is unknown how long the body had been on the shore.

The deceased will be taken to the Onondaga County Medical

Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

Oswego Police responded to the scene at 10:47 a.m., according to Misztal.

Both the Oswego Police and the Oswego Fire departments were present at Wright’s Landing.

The police do know the identity of the deceased, but will not release any further information at this time pending notification of the deceased’s family.

A press release is expected to be made available shortly, and we will update this report with any additional information.

OSWEGO – At about 10:47 a.m. today, May 13, Oswego Police and emergency crews responded to the west side of the Oswego River near Lake Street for a report a body near the river.

Upon arrival, crews observed an adult male on the bank of the river who was deceased.

The deceased male was not in the water.

The identity of the deceased has been confirmed, but will not be released until family notifications can be made.

The cause of death is not immediately clear however, based on preliminary information, it does not appear that the death was the result of of any foul play.

The deceased male has been sent to the Onondaga County Medical examiners to determine a cause of death.

