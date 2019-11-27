FULTON, NY – Bonnie Barrington, 45, of Phoenix, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Born in Oswego, a daughter to William and Marion Regan Wilmot, she moved to Phoenix as a child and remained a life resident.

Bonnie held a Master of Science degree in Nursing and spent her career as a registered nurse in labor and delivery at Crouse and Oswego Hospital.

She volunteered as a cheer coach for her daughter’s cheerleading squad and as the field medic for Phoenix Pop Warner.

She enjoyed camping, spending time at the beach and loved Disney.

Bonnie was predeceased by her mother, Marion; and her brother, Jimmy Chappell.

Surviving are her husband of 22 years, Jay; four children, Devon, Kyle, Marianne and Justin; her father, William (Yvonne) Wilmot; siblings, Lenny Chappell, Nancy (Sam) Chetney and Donnie (Kelly) Wilmot; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from noon – 2 p.m.on Wednesday, December 4, with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

