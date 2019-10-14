Booking It At Fulton Sunrise Rotary

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, President Abby Wiertzema introduced Paul Barrus from the Auburn Rotary Club.

He spoke about Rotarian CNY Books for the World, Inc. , a (501) c-3, non-profit organization, which is an all-volunteer Rotarian managed, collaborative effort working with Central New York Rotary Clubs, and The Second Wind Foundation.

Together, they provide K – 6th grade picture/story and K – 12th grade textbooks to needed regions of the world to create opportunities for a better way of life.

CNY BFTW also takes other library and professional books, if funding and space is available.

CNY Books for the World, Inc. provides general book types and descriptions, packing specifications and delivery information to a central marshaling warehouse to the Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club purchases from CNY BFTW, at cost, all the required packaging materials, organizes and manages the project of the pick up of the books from their project location, and supports cost of transportation from their site to The Second Wind Foundation in LaPorte, Texas.

At the CNY BFTW central warehouse, pallets of books are weighed, and stored until there is sufficient numbers for a shipment to Rotary Books for the World (The Second Wind Foundation) in LaPorte.

The pallets of books from all USA Rotarian collection centers are co-mingled, containerized and sent to third world Rotarian managed distribution centers.

For more information on how to

become involved, contact Peter Cardamone at 585-750-7211.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

