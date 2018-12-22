Bookmobile Receives Donation From Novelis

OSWEGO – The Oswego Bookmobile received book donation from Novelis as part of Novelis’ “Twelve Days of Kindness” event.

Oswego Bookmobile Board of Directors members, Bonnie Perfetti and Alice Barry, accepted a donation of new books from Novelis Communications Manager, Katy Brasser, on Tuesday, December 18.

This holiday season, Novelis Oswego is giving back to the community by celebrating 12 Days of Kindness.

Oswego Bookmobile received more than 100 new books that will help them continue its mission of empowering children in our community to be readers.

The Oswego Bookmobile delivers free books and healthy snacks to children in their neighborhoods during its seven-week summer literacy program.

Literacy specialists assist children in selecting books at their independent reading level and look forward to hearing about their experience the following week.

Oswego Bookmobile is a 501(c)(3) corporation working in partnership with Oswego City School District, SUNY Oswego, Oswego Public Library and Little Lukes to provide a seven-week mobile literacy program in the city of Oswego.

Oswego Bookmobile is funded through community foundation grants and donations from area businesses and residents.

