Bootlegging and Rum Running to be Highlighted

HANNIBAL – John Lamphere, vice president of the Fulton xampus of Cayuga Community College. will meet with the Hannibal Historical Society on November 25 at 7 p.m. at the Community Center on Oswego Street to present “Murder, Inc. and Prohibition,” highlighting bootlegging and rum running in the area.

Lamphere, a resident of the town of Oswego, is a former full professor of Criminal Justice and History; is retired from the Office of Cayuga County Sheriff at the rank of Chief Deputy after 27 years of service; and is a Gettysburg tour guide.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...