Boys’ Leprechaun League Basketball Registration Abbounced

OSWEGO – The Leprechaun League is for boys in grades 3 – 6 who would like to play basketball in an organized instructional league.

Registration will be held September 5 and 6 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Trinity Catholic School 115 E. Fifth St.

All games are played at Trinity Catholic School.

There is a $45 fee per player to participate.

All boys who played last year and intend to play this year must register to hold their spots.

We have 100 spots in the league.

The spots are filled by the following criteria, in the following order:

• Played in the previous season

• Practicing members of Christ the Good Shephard Parish

• Currently attending Trinity Catholic School

• Waiting list from the previous year

• New signups grade 6, grade 5, grade 4, grade 3 in order

A skill assessment will be held Sept. 7 from 10 – 11 a.m. for all new players and only new players should attend.

These drills are not tryouts and everyone we have room for will be placed on a team.

All players and coaches should report to the gym to get team assignments, meet coaches and get other information on Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Practices will begin Sept. 8 and games will begin Sept. 24.

For more information, call Bob Sugar 343-6717 or Mike Pisa 342-3291.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...