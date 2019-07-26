Brass Inc., ELO Show Get Harborfest 32 Rocking

OSWEGO, NY – Harborfest turned 32 on Thursday night and shows no signs of slowing down.

The festival was greeted by some sun, a bit of humidity and hundreds of people, young and old.

The large crowd at Breitbeck Park was ready to “Let The Fun Begin!” for another year.

Brass Inc. started rocking the stage at 6:30 p.m. as the crowd continued to grow larger.

There was a slight intermission for the very brief opening ceremonies.

Members of the Girl Scouts of Oswego presented the colors as the National Anthem was performed.

Chuck Handley, president of the Harborfest Board of Directors, thanked all the sponsors of the fest and its army of volunteers.

He singled out Exelon Generation and Pathfinder Bank who joined forces to ensure Harborfest’s fireworks spectacular continues; he also cited the city for making the fest possible for 32 years.

“Without our sponsors, all our sponsors, this festival could not have survived 32 years,” he said.

Oswego Mayor William Barlow Jr. welcomed the enthusiastic crowd to the 2019 edition of Harborfest, “the largest family reunion” in the Northeast.

He also thanked all the sponsors and volunteers.

Mayor Barlow then lead the crowd in the traditional countdown and then, in unison, they proclaimed, “Let the fun begin!”

The ELO Show took over the stage at 8:30 p.m.

They performed several Electric Light Orchestra hits as well as other songs.

The crowd continued to grow in front of the main stage as Thursday night wore on.

There’s More Fun Coming Up

This year’s Children’s Parade will step off at 10:30 a.m. Friday from Breitbeck Park, travel along Lake Street making its way to West Fifth Street where it will conclude at to the Novelis Family Park (West Park).

Harborfest’s music continues July 26.

Friday

5:45 p.m. The Horn Dogs

7:45 p.m. The Devonshires

9:45 p.m. Smash Mouth

EAST PARK/JAZZ & BLUES

Friday

1:30 p.m. Dam Dog

3:45 p.m. Bad Mama’s Blues Band

6 p.m. The Ron Spencer Band

8:15 p.m. Kara Grainger

VETERAN STAGE/RIVERWALK WEST

Friday

2 p.m. 8th & Lake & Friends

4 p.m. Long Time Coming

7 p.m. Climbing Stars

WEST PARK – FAMILY PARK

There will be many activities in the Novelis Family Park to entertain young and old.

Family Tent Performances:

Friday

11 a.m. Pete & Chris Magic Show

1 p.m. Pete & Chris Karaoke

4 p.m. Children’s Musical – The Wizard of Oz

Can’t make the performance? Not to worry; there will be other performances throughout the festival.

Youngsters will want to check out all the other performances and activities at the park today and all during Harborfest Weekend.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...