Breakfast to Benefit Stuff-A-Bus

OSWEGO, NY – On Saturday, July 28, from 8 a.m. – noon, the Club House Tavern / Spencer’s Ali, 126 W. Second St., will host the United Way of Greater Oswego County’s 13th Annual Stuff-A-Bus Breakfast.

Sponsored by Pathfinder Bank, Eagle Beverage, and Robert and Liz McGrath, owners of The Club House Tavern / Spencer’s Ali, the breakfast is open to the public.

The suggested minimum donation for the breakfast is $5 for adults with children 10 and under free.

All donations will benefit the Stuff-A-Bus campaign that helps provide economically disadvantaged youth in Oswego County with the supplies they need to begin the school year.

“We’ve hosted this event for the past twelve years and we are happy to do so,” said Robert McGrath. “The United Way does a lot to benefit the youth in our community. The Stuff-A-Bus campaign is just one of the ways in which they do so and I’m pleased that we, along with many valuable volunteers, are able to continue this tradition. We’ve enjoyed plenty of community support over the years and are looking forward to once again welcoming a big crowd.”

McGrath noted that several local businesses are also supporting the breakfast by supplying menu items including; Maria’s Restaurant, Dahl’s Diner, The Office Tavern, Davis Brothers, Eagle Beverage, Jocko’s Ritz Diner, and Sithe Energy.

The annual breakfast plays a significant role in the success of the Stuff –A-Bus Campaign.

Thanks in part to the donations from last year’s breakfast United Way’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign provided 1,675 students with the school supplies they needed to begin the school year.

“The Club House Tavern / Spencer’s Ali has been very supportive over the years and we are grateful to Eagle Beverage and Pathfinder Bank for their continued sponsorship of our breakfast and to the many local businesses, volunteers and our planning committee that make our breakfast possible,” said Executive Director of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, Patrick Dewine. “Businesses and community members coming together to help our youth and show support for their United Way and the way in which we strive to help youth succeed is inspiring. What better way to strengthen our community than investing in today’s youth, who will become tomorrow’s leaders. I invite everyone to join us for a delicious breakfast.”

In addition to the breakfast there will be drawings for a chance to win a New Belgium bicycle, courtesy of Eagle Beverage.

Tickets for the bicycle drawing are $1 each or six for $5.

There will also be a 50 / 50 drawing with all proceeds benefiting the Stuff-A-Bus Campaign.

The winner of the bicycle will be announced at 11 a.m. during the breakfast. You need not be present to win.

Tickets for the drawings are currently available at The Clubhouse Tavern / Spencer’s Ali and from United Way staff members.

Made possible through a partnership with United Way, school districts throughout Oswego County, and a number of local businesses and organizations, the Stuff-A-Bus Campaign collects donations of school supplies for distribution to economically disadvantaged students throughout Oswego County.

The highlight of the Stuff-A-Bus Campaign will be a special collection day on August 17 when school buses will be at the following sites from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. to accept donations of school supplies from pens and pencils to notebooks and backpacks.

– Wal-Mart on Route 49 in Central Square

– Wal-Mart on Route 104 in Oswego

– Wal-Mart on Route 3 in Fulton

– Kinney Drugs at 3318 Main Street in Mexico

– Kinney Drugs at 3873 Rome Road in Pulaski

– Kinney Drugs at 17 South 1st Street in Fulton

– Tops Friendly Market, Route 3 in Hannibal

– Fulton Savings Bank Plaza, Route 57 in Phoenix

For more information on the breakfast, the Stuff-A-Bus campaign or the drawing for the New Belgium bicycle donated by Eagle Beverage, call your United Way office at 315-593-1900.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

