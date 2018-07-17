Breann Burns Graduates From University of Rhode Island

KINGSTON, RI — At the University of Rhode Island’s 132nd Commencement on May 19-20, about 3,300 undergraduate and 750 graduate students became the University’s newest alumni.

Breann Burns of Pulaski received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Marketing.

Students who received the honor summa cum laude graduated with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.7; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of at least 3.50; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of at least 3.3.

The University of Rhode Island’s pioneering research extends the University’s influence well beyond its coastal borders, while its unique interdisciplinary courses provide its 16,637 undergraduate and graduate students with global opportunities in an intimate environment.

The University now has more than 120,000 alumni worldwide.

