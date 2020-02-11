Brewerton, Fulton Speedways Set for Exciting Empire Super Sprints Events in 2020

BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Officials from the Brewerton & Fulton Speedways and the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints have signed an exciting seven-race deal between both speedways for the upcoming season.

ESS will be doing battle at the Fulton Speedway as part of the highly anticipated opening weekend on Friday, April 24. Joining ESS will be the popular DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series plus hot laps for Saturday’s DIRTcar 358 Modified Series ‘Highbank Holdup 100’ and Late Model hot laps.

Memorial Day weekend the ‘Winged Warriors’ will be part of a big double header.

On Friday, May 22 ESS will invade the Brewerton Speedway joining the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman and the AmeriCu Credit Union STARS Mod Lites.

One day later on Saturday, May 23 ESS will make the short drive to the Fulton Speedway for another big show with the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

The biggest week on the race calendar for ESS is the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints Central New York Speedweek that includes stops at Brewerton and Fulton.

Friday, July 3 the methanol breathing, clay slinging beasts of ESS will slug it out on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ with the Modifieds, Sportsman and Mod Lites in action to kick off the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Celebrate America’s Independence at the Fulton Speedway on Saturday, July 4 for night four of the ESS Central NY Speedweek plus Modifieds, Sportsman, Late Models and Novice Sportsman.

Labor Day weekend will see the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints return for the last blast of the summer.

Friday, September 4, 87 Speed will present the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints with 2020 Track Champions crowned in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman and the AmeriCu Credit Union STARS Mod Lites.

On Saturday, September 5 DOT Foods will present Championship Night at the Fulton Speedway in the regular season finale.

The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will be tearing up the ‘Highbanks’ with track titles decided in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models plus the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman will be in action.

The 2020 season will get in gear Saturday, February 15 at 7 p.m. with the Winter Blast at a new location less than 15 minutes south of the Fulton Speedway at the Phoenix Sports Restaurant located at 228 Huntley Road in Phoenix.

The event is casual dress and free to attend for fans and race teams. Trophies and monies from the 2019 season will be awarded plus a viewing party for the final night of the DIRTcar Nationals featuring the Modified Super DIRTcar Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series from Volusia Speedway Park. A Full food menu will be available.

Fulton and Brewerton speedways will have a major presence at the 34th Annual Motorsports Expo on Friday and Saturday, March 14 – 15tat the NY State Fairgrounds Center of Progress Building. Stop by the display to see some of the sharp cars that will be competing weekly at both tracks. You can pick up schedules, buy season passes and have any questions answered that you might have about the 2020 racing season.

Season Openers:

Fulton Speedway – Saturday, April 18 – Test & Tune. Open to any car that races on dirt.

Highbank Holdup Weekend:

Friday, April 24 – Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints, DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series, Hot Laps for Modifieds & Late Models.

Saturday, April 25 – DIRTcar 358 Modified Series Highbank Holdup 100, track point openers for the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models.

Brewerton Speedway – Friday, May 8 – Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Fleet Repairs Truck & Trailer Repair 4-Cylinders.

The 2020 season is fast approaching. For marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed at the winter office number (315) 638-4056 or [email protected] For the latest news go to www.brewertonspeedway.com – www.fultonspeedway.com , or the speedway Facebook and Twitter pages.

