Brewerton Speedway August 17 Racing Canceled; Fulton Speedway Set To Crown Unique eCigs Modified Series Champion August 18

BREWERTON, NY – Because of saturated grounds from recent rains coupled with overnight rain that has continued into Friday morning, plus the forecast for more of the same, the management of the Brewerton Speedway has decided to save race teams and fans travel time and money and cancel the Friday, August 17, race program.

You can still get your racing excitement in at the Brewerton Speedway sister track, the Fulton Speedway, tomorrow Saturday, August 18.

Racing at the Fulton Speedway will feature the final $2,000-to-win, 50-lap Unique eCigs 358 Modified Series race.

The format is draw at the pit gate, timed hot laps and top-12 feature redraw. Coming into the final race to crown a champion, Modified Rookie Ron Davis III and Jordan McCreadie are tied atop the points, with Larry Wight just two markers behind.

Thursday, Todd Root announced that Billy Decker will be behind the wheel of the Root Racing, FX Caprara, No.15 Modified. Todd will be racing his familiar Shaner Investments, High Life, No.11 Modified.

Also, on the race card will be the SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

Thanks to one of the night’s sponsors and Sportsman racer Tom Juno, his company Power Seal Driveway Sealer will sponsor the Power Seal Challenge. The top two finishers in the two Sportsman features will draw for starting spots in a 4-lap dash paying $150, $100, $80, $60.

There will be a silent auction in the midway to benefit Bernard’s Beagle Rescue and Misfits Animal Rescue & Sanctuary. To see all the awesome items donated go to the Fulton Speedway Facebook page and look for the auction event graphic.

Adult grandstand admission will be $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger free. Pit admission $27 member, $30 non-member. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

The Brewerton Speedway will be back in action August 24 when Mirabito & VP Small Engine Fuels will present a night of fast, family affordable fun at the races featuring the Tracey Road Equipment Modifieds, SUNY Canton Sportsman, STARS Mod Lites and the JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders will crown their 2018 Track Champion. The Home Depot will be in the midway for the Kids Workshop with fun activities for the Jr. fans.

Adult grandstand admission will be $12 with everyone 18 years old and younger free. Pit admission is $27 member, $30 non-member. Grandstands will open at 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

Any questions you have about the 2018 season or for marketing opportunities please contact Cory Reed (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]

For all the latest news go to www.brewertonspeedway.com-Facebook page www.facebook.com/BrewertonSpeedway

