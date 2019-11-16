FULTON, NY – Brian G. Woolworth, 52, of Fulton, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

He was a member of the Volney Volunteer Fire Corp. Station #1, serving as a past president.

Brian enjoyed spending time with family and the Father’s Day tradition of playing golf.

Surviving are his wife, Monica Woolworth; three children, Matt (Amie) Smith, Michael Smith and Mitchell Smith; seven grandchildren, Nicholas Smith, Mikaylee Vail, Madelynn Smith, Trevor Smith, Cody Richardson, Jenna Richardson and Claudia Chetney; mother, Sandra Woolworth; two siblings, Dawn Woolworth and Karl (Beth) Woolworth; father and mother-in-law; Charles and Madeline Smith.

Calling hours will be held from noon – 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A gathering following the service will be at the Volney Fire Hall, 3002 State Route 3 East, Volney.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Volunteer Fire Corp. or Oswego County Hospice https://www.friendsofhospice.org/ in Brian’s memory.

