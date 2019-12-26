OSWEGO, NY – Brian J. Galletta, 42, of Fulton, passed unexpectedly of natural causes after a long battle with kidney disease, on Wednesday December 25, 2019, at home.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of John F. Galletta of Oswego and Diane Galvin of Fulton.

Brian attended Oswego schools and graduated from Oswego High School in 1998.

He went on to attend Canton College.

Brain was previously employed with Mclane North East, in Baldwinsville.

He was active in the racing community and volunteered his time helping the Syrell Pit Crew.

He also enjoyed go cart racing and Super Modified races.

Brian also loved his role of “wish grantor” for the Make a Wish Foundation.

In addition to his parents, Brian is survived by his brother, Kevin (Kristina) Galletta of Oswego; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his very close friends, Mary Hallett Mick and Diana Barlow.

A two-hour calling period will be held on Sunday, December 29 from 1-3 p.m. with a service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.

In lieu of flowers, to remember Brian in a special way, donations can be made to the Make a Wish Foundation, 5005 Campus Wood Drive East Syracuse, NY 13057 or your local animal shelter.

Brain’s arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

