FULTON, NY – Brian Wayne Pringle, 57, of Fulton, died on Monday, December 17, 2018.

He was born on October 24, 1961, in Buffalo.

Brian attended schools in Little Valley and Hannibal both in New York.

In 2001, he received his B.A. in Theatre/Performance, minor in Music from SUNY Oswego and then continued his education at SUNY Stony Brook receiving his MFA in Dramaturgy in 2006.

Brian performed in many Renaissance and community theatres and was an adjunct lecturer at SUNY CCC in Fulton.

He is survived by his father, Russel G. Pringle of Houston, Texas; mother, Faye Elaine (James) Best of Fulton; six siblings, Rusty (Sherie) Pringle of Houston, Sally Jane (Patrick) Griffin of Fulton, James (Suzanne) Pringle of Oswego, Walter “Buzzy” (Courtney) Best of Fulton, James (Sherry) Best of Hannibal and Janice (Douglas) Scott of Sterling; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Brian’s life will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 20, at Wm Michael Center for Arts, NYS 3 and Rathburn Road, 4 Harold Drive, Fulton, NY.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

