Bridie Manor To Host Christmas Craft Day for Kids Dec. 7

OSWEGO – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the Oswego Kiwanis Club offer a Make-and-Take Christmas Gift Day for children on Dec. 7.

The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. at Bridie Manor Restaurant, 1830 Bridie Square, Oswego.

This free craft day gives kids a chance to make Christmas presents for their families.

Volunteers will wrap and tag the gifts for them.

All craft supplies, wrapping paper and tags are provided.

Participants are encouraged to wear old clothes as paint and markers will be available for them to use to make their gifts.

The children will also enjoy a visit with Santa Claus and receive a goody bag when they leave.

Food and drinks will be available.

Pre-registration is requested as space is limited.

Find the event page “Kids Make and Take Christmas Gifts Day” on Facebook.

For more information, call Jennifer at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451 or Julia with the Kiwanis Club at 315-402-0388.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...