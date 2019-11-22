Brindisi Announces Key USDA Grant for Oswego County

Congressman Brindisi announced that Oswego County BOCES (CiTi) will receive a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant totaling $420,449. According to USDA, an estimated 12,594 residents and students will benefit.

“We need to be lifting barriers to education for our rural communities and these important dollars will help do that,” Brindisi said. “With these funds, Oswego County will be able to offer a 21st century education and help connect more students with the education and training they need for good-paying jobs in our region.”

This Rural Development investment in interactive video conferencing equipment will enable Oswego County BOCES to offer certifications and associate degrees.

Distance learning equipment will be installed at twenty-three locations in Oswego County. Today, USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Donald LaVoy announced that USDA is investing $42.5 million in 133 distance learning and telemedicine projects in 37 states and two U.S. territories.

In June, Brindisi voted to pass H.R. 3055, the Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act.

This funding bill included $50 million for Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grants, a $16 million increase from the previous year.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...