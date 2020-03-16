Brindisi Announces Securing Of Millions Of Emergency Dollars For Local Counties

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Anthony Brindisi (NY-22) announced major funding to help counties on the frontline combat the coronavirus and specifically called on the Senate to act swiftly to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which President Trump has said he supports and will sign into law.

Last week, the House of Representatives passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that includes free testing for coronavirus, more than $1 billion in food assistance for people impacted by coronavirus, the establishment of an emergency paid leave program to replace a significant share of lost wages for workers who take leave to avoiding spreading the virus.

In addition, the legislation includes billions in funding Brindisi and Senator Chuck Schumer negotiated to boost funding for local counties to combat the coronavirus. It is estimated that New York will receive more than $6 billion for their Medicaid program to deal with the coronavirus. New York’s 22nd district will receive:

Cortland County: $1.9 million

Chenango County: $1.9 million

Broome County: $7.6 million

Oneida County: $11 million

Herkimer County: $2.6 million

Oswego County: $4.9 million

Tioga County: $1.6 million

Madison County: $2.2 million

“This bill, supported by the President, Democrats, and Republicans, will bring millions of dollars to counties across our district,” Brindisi said. “We need to continue to respond to the emerging pandemic and this legislation will get resources to the hard working men and women on the ground. Protecting families, making sure kids don’t go hungry, and allowing for people to receive paid emergency leave is a no-brainer. The Senate needs to act and send this bill to the President’s desk.”

“This is a serious moment: New York is now a national epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S, and many counties have declared their own emergency,” said Senator Schumer. “Last week, I worked with Congressman Brindisi to pass this bipartisan deal in the House to swiftly bring it to the Senate and ensure New York and our counties have the tools, the dollars, and federal support, to beat back the virus— full force. I’m in Washington today to push passage as-is and unlock billions for our state so it can deliver vital public health resources and help stop further spread.”

Last week, Brindisi called for Democrats and Republicans to work together to enact a comprehensive public health and economic response to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, Brindisi convened a meeting of medical experts, and local, county, and state officials to ensure the region was appropriately prepared for coronavirus. Additionally, Brindisi worked with the Administration’s Coronavirus Task Force and Vice President Mike Pence toincrease resources for county, state, and local governments.

For additional information on the coronavirus, visit the CDC’s website or clickHERE. For additional information on the legislation click HERE.

