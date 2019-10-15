Brindisi Announces Six Figure Grant for Water Project in Town of Mexico

MEXICO – Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced today, October 15, the town of Mexico will receive $280,000 from the United States Department of Agriculture Water and Waste Disposal Loan program.

The grant will be used to provide additional financing to construct water service infrastructure for the community.

“Access to safe and drinkable water is important for all communities,” Brindisi said. “These funds will help Mexico provide potable water to residents. As your congressman, I am proud to fight for strong funding for USDA Rural Development and any program that can help bring better infrastructure to Upstate New York.”

The USDA Rural Development grant will go towards construction of a new water system to provide potable water to residents that are currently on private wells that may have become contaminated.

Completion of this project will alleviate the health concerns of residents.

In June, Rep. Brindisi voted to pass H.R. 3055, the Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act.

This funding bill included a total of more than $3.9 billion for rural development programs, including more than $655 million in water and waste grants for local communities.

Earlier this year, Brindisi outlined his infrastructure priorities and called for more investment across Upstate New York.

