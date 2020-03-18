Brindisi Updates Upstate New York Regarding COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Anthony Brindisi, U.S. representative of the 22nd New York congressional district, announced the following message to his constituents in Upstate New York, including Oswego County.

As your congressman, the health and safety of Upstate New Yorkers is my top priority. To protect public health, our offices are now serving constituents remotely and physical locations will temporarily close to visitors.

As our community and communities across the country respond to the coronavirus pandemic, it is important that we work together, listen to the experts, and do our best to stay healthy. While working remotely, my team and I will continue to serve you.

We will continue to:

Respond to phone calls. Please leave us a message. We will be checking voicemail on an ongoing basis and will respond individually to messages. If you need immediate medical assistance regarding coronavirus, dial the NY Department of Health Novel Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

Provide casework assistance. If you need assistance with a federal agency, we may be able to help. More information can be found here.

Answer correspondence. The best way to contact my office for assistance is by submitting an email.

Schedule meetings. If you would like to request a meeting with me or my staff, you can submit a meeting request on our website or email staff directly. Please note, as long as our telecommuting policy is in place, we will conduct meetings over the telephone rather than in person.

If you need any assistance, please call our Utica office at (315) 732 0713. We will continue to keep brindisi.house.gov/coronavirus updated with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).



Last week, the House of Representatives passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to continue our response to the coronavirus pandemic. This bill is in addition to a bipartisan emergency funding package passed by Congress earlier this month to deliver critical resources to federal, state, and local governments. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act will provide free coronavirus testing, establish emergency paid leave, and ensure children have access to meals in the event of school closures. It also includes more than $33 million for increased Medicaid funding for counties in NY-22. President Trump has expressed support for this legislation, and I am calling on the Senate to quickly pass this bipartisan bill.

Earlier this month, we convened a panel of public health experts and state and local officials to talk about the work being done to make sure our region is prepared to tackle the coronavirus. I was also part of a bipartisan group of members who met with Vice President Pence in the Situation Room. We stressed to him the importance of having a swift, bipartisan response to this outbreak. It’s time for the country to unite and for Republicans and Democrats work together to find solutions.

In addition to listening to your medical professionals and county officials, you can help keep our community healthy by:

1. Washing your hands regularly with soap and water

2. Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

3. Not touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

4. Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces

5. Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

6. Staying home if you are feeling sick.

Note: if you are exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus and believe you need to be tested, call your doctor or local hospital before you go so they know to expect you.

Additionally, SUNY Upstate Medical University has set up a phone bank to answer questions from every county in NY-22. This number is available if you do not have a primary care provider or do not have health insurance. Call (315) 464-3979 for non-emergency questions. The line will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Team Brindisi will continue to work to keep you informed. Please join me for a Telephone Town Hall on the Coronavirus on Thursday, March 19 at 5:30 pm.

I will be joined by local health experts who will help answer your questions regarding the coronavirus and provide advice on how to keep you and your family safe.

Coronavirus Tele-Town Hall with Rep. Brindisi & health experts

Thursday, March 19, 5:30 pm EST

Dial 855-614-0159 at 5:30 to join in.

Our office is here as a resource to you. We will continue to update brindisi.house.gov/coronavirus as the CDC releases more information. In the meantime, I encourage you to remain calm and listen to the experts.

