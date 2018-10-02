Brookfield Renewable To Perform Maintenance at Oswego Falls West Dam

FULTON, NY – PUBLIC NOTICE:

Brookfield Renewable will perform scheduled maintenance work at the Oswego Falls West Dam on Wednesday, October 3,

2018.

For the safety of our workers, the water level will be lowered by 1.5 feet upstream of the dam.

Due to weather conditions, the maintenance work and the drawdown plan are subject to change without prior notice.

Please use caution and wear a personal flotation device when recreating on or near water.

Pay close attention to your surroundings and respect all signage, sirens and barriers.

Always check water conditions before you recreate.

If there are any questions regarding this matter, please contact us at [email protected] or 518-615-9357.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...