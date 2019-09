PULASKI – Pulaski Historical Society Brown Bag Lunch will be held on October 9 at the Mary Lou Morrow Carriage House, 3428 Maple Ave.

The program will be “Our Amish Friends” presented by our museum curator Bonnie Carpenter.

Please bring your lunch at 11:30 and meet fellow historical society members and history buffs.

Carpenter will start her presentation at noon.

