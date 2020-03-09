OSWEGO, NY – Bruce Hamilton Whitney, 91, of Oswego, died Friday March 6, 2020.

Born in Fulton, NY, he was the son of the late Robert and Laura (Tullar) Whitney.

Bruce retired as bank manager at Marine Midland bank having worked there for 30 years.

He also served in the National Guard for 30 years.

Following retirement he continued working as a self-employed financial advisor.

He loved bowling, golfing and was a Yankee fan.

He was a member and also on the board of di-rectors of the Oswego Bowling Hall of Fame.

He was a member of Kiwanis and the Polish Club.

Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Geraldine (Percival) Whitney; three daughters, Sandra Deve-ney; Diane Whitney; Kathleen Whitney, all of Oswego; a son Michael (Wendy) Whitney of Fulton; a brother, Nelson “Jimmy” Whitney of Florida; a sister, Lois Brown of Buffalo; three grandchildren Chris Deveney, Stacey Crego and Ashley Deveney; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Whitney; and sisters, Hazel Askew and Corrine Paternoster.

A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego.

Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

There are no calling hours.

