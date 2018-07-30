Go to ...
July 30, 2018

Foster Funeral Home

Bruce Stoughtenger, 22

FULTON, NY – Bruce Stoughtenger, 22, of Fulton, passed away on Thursday July 12, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

He was known for doing anything for anybody.

Surviving are his parents, Robert Stoughtenger and Rebecca Larrabee; a sister, Tabitha Larrabee; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, August 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

