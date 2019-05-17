Bubis Convicted Of Sexual Abuse

OSWEGO – Gary Bubis Jr. was convicted by jury verdict today (May 16) of a single count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a class D violent felony.

The allegations were that he touched the private/intimate parts of a 12-year-old girl victim during the month of December 2012.

The victim was alone with the defendant in the defendant’s home at the time the sexual abuse occurred.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Department was investigating a separate incident involving the defendant when they were made aware of the potential abuse by the victim’s brother.

The victim then disclosed the sexual abuse to an Oswego County Sheriff’s Investigator on November 27, 2017.

The Oswego County District Attorney’s Office wishes to thank the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, particularly Investigator James Bartosek, as well as the Oswego County Child Advocacy Center for their hard work and dedication in the investigation and prosecution of this case.

“I am proud of the victim’s courage in both reporting the abuse to police and then testifying at trial. I hope that her bravery helps other victims find their voice and know that law enforcement is willing to listen, believe, and act,” the DA told Oswego County Today.

The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13 and faces a maximum sentence of seven years in state prison.

