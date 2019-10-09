Buc Boosters Bring Back Spirit Parade

OSWEGO – After several years in absence, the Oswego Buc Boosters is bringing back a school and community spirited parade this Fall.

The boosters invite all Oswego schools, athletic teams/programs, community groups, clubs, or anyone interested in walking or riding in the “Booster Blue Spirit” parade planned for October 17 at 5:45 p.m.

“After a recent survey of OMS and OHS students, we learned of the interest in bringing the parade back to build upon school spirit,” said booster president Sean Callen. “We would like to invite more than just the school community. Bringing our schools and greater community together is something that the boosters are fostering.”

Any community group – athletics, arts, business, or otherwise are invited to participate by entering a walking group or vehicle in the parade.

Bux Blue cars are invited to join former Buccaneer Mayor Billy Barlow as he and all blue cars will lead the parade of spirited entries.

Prizes will be awarded to most spirited school entry and most spirited community entry.

Parade lineup will be on Hillside Avenue between Utica and Turrill streets at 5:15 on October 17, and circle the city block surrounding Oswego High School.

Following the parade, the rivalry Powderpuff Football Game will commence at 7 p.m. on the Joseph Wilber Field with girls from the junior and senior classes competing in a friendly game of flag football.

To register for the Booster Blue Spirit Parade, email [email protected]

