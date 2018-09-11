Buc Boosters Golf Tournament Scheduled for September 22nd at Oswego Country Club

Oswego, NY – The Buccaneer Boosters Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, September 22nd at the Oswego Country Club, according to Buccaneer Boosters President Sean Callen.

Sign-in starts at noon, and the shotgun start will be at 1:30 pm. The tournament will be a four-person captain and crew format.

The cost of $400 per team includes 18 holes of golf, two carts per team, and dinner immediately following the tournament.

“The Buc Boosters golf tournament is our largest fundraising event of the year,” according to Callen. “We have had

tremendous support for the event over the years and the monies raised directly benefit our Oswego student-athletes.”

According to Callen, limited spots remain, so please reserve your team today. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available and welcomed.

For questions or sponsorship inquiries contact Sean Callen at (607) 327-2039 or [email protected] You can also contact Chris Mitchell at (315) 236-3370 or [email protected]