Buc Pride Shines at Middle School Pep Rally

OSWEGO – The Oswego Middle School gymnasium was a sea of Buccaneer blue and white as students and teachers alike expressed their school pride during a recent pep rally.

Members of the OMS pep band hyped up the crowd of seventh and eighth graders with various musical pieces in between each introduction of boys’ and girls’ athletic teams.

The Buc mascot was also on hand to cheer on each team and students who participated in relay races.

Members of the marching band, cross-country teams, soccer teams, football team and athletes who play a high school sport were introduced in front of the entire student body, as both the seventh and eighth grade classes cheered for their peers and waved blue and white pompoms.

One lucky student stepped into an inflatable money vault from Compass Credit Union and walked away with $85.

The highlight of the pep rally, however, came during the jump rope relay, to which the eighth graders took home bragging rights for the win.

OMS teachers, however, remained reigning champions of the tug-o-war contest.

The pep rally concluded OMS Spirit Week, where students and staff members participated in Tie Dye Tuesday, Wacky Wednesday, Throwback Thursday (or Hat Day) and then Buc Blue and White Day on Friday.

OMS students heard briefly from student council members and their plans to improve the school culture throughout the 2019-2020 school year before Principal Mary Beth Fierro dismissed students and they readied for their first dance of the school year.

