Bucs Play Two OT Contests on Northern Trip.

OSWEGO – This past weekend the Oswego Girls’ Hockey team traveled to play Saranac – Lake Placid and Franklin Academy.

On Saturday, the Bucs emerged with a 3-2 Overtime victory.

Saranac-Lake Placid and Oswego started off playing a scoreless first period, SLP’s Rylee Preston opened the scoring in the first minute of the second and the teams remained at 0-1 going into the third.

Oswego defenseman Amelia Rastley picked up her first goal of her career in the second minute of the third period, she was assisted by Julia Roman and Katie Fierro.

Coach Mark Fierro said, “Amelia let a great shot go from the point and that got our girls pumped, we really started taking it to them after that goal.”

With just less than five minutes remaining in the 1-1 tie, Oswego’s power play capitalized when Mia Fierro took a pass on the side boards from Jordan Caroccio and fired a wrist shot that beat SLP’s Brooke Paries (19 saves) to make it 2-1.

Oswego’s chances of winning in regulation were dashed when SLP scored a power play goal of its own with 1:07 remaining on the clock.

In the last minute, Oswego was whistled for another penalty, but the Bucs Penalty Kill was able to kill off the last minute and force SLP to take a penalty late which meant the teams would start overtime with four skaters.

“Ashley made a couple of big saves late to keep the tie, and honestly kept us in the game as they really dominated us in the first period,” Fierro said of his goalie, Ashley Finch, who finished with 37 saves.

Oswego’s Erica Greene was the hero in overtime, burying a low wrist shot past the SLP keeper just 22 seconds into the OT, Monica Cahill got the helper.

Fierro commented on the OT game-winner, “ Monica did a great job keeping the puck in at the blue line. As Cahill kept the puck alive in the offensive zone and fed Greene down low, she was sandwiched by two SLP defenders, but with the puck on Greene’s stick, Erica Greene buried her chance and gave us a big victory in OT.”

On Sunday, the Lady Bucs played Franklin Academy and finished tied 2-2 after regulation and a five-minute OT period.

As in Saturday’s contest, Oswego started slow, but Ashley Finch kept Franklin Academy off the board and both teams went into the intermission scoreless.

Oswego’s Bella Koproski got oswego started at just 1:44 into the second period.

After a scramble in front, the puck ended up on Jordan Caroccio’s stick, she fed Ashley St. John, who found Koproski who would net her first varsity goal.

Oswego kept very good pressure on for the remainder of the second period.

Fierro said, “that was the best period we’ve played this year. We outshot them 14-4 and had quite a few really good looks. Their goalie kept them close.”

Franklin goalie Michelle White finished with 27 saves.

With 1:26 left in the second period , Oswego’s Monica Cahill was breaking towards the net and buried her shot to give the Bucs a 2-0 cushion.

Rosie Wallace and Mia Fierro were credited with the assists.

Up two goals going into the third, Fierro said, “I thought the girls played really well in the second, but they needed to come out in the third with that same fire. They didn’t and Franklin was able to get two goals back and tie us. In the future, we need to play a full three periods.”

The overtime saw both teams have chances, but neither could score.

Oswego’s Finch finished the game with 19 saves.

“Overall a good weekend for us. We split with these two last year, so it was nice to travel North and come home without a loss. But we really have to work on starting the games better, our intensity needs to be there every shift in every period,” the coach said. “We are getting better, but still have work to do.”

The Lady Bucs play at The Marano Campus Center 5:30 p.m. on Friday against Clinton.

It is the first game in a double-header that will see the boys take on rival Fulton at 7:30 p.m.

In between game, the teams will honor Oswego County first responders.

