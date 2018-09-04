Buddy and Porky Pet Health – Time For Some After Summer Research

Dear Readers,

Now that the summer is almost over, it’s time to think of more serious pursuits. Like research.

Did you know that you can go to a website called SciStarter.com and sign up to receive information about how to participate in science projects all over the world that are looking for citizen participation?

SciStarter has hundreds of such projects on every topic imaginable, but if you search under the category of animals and then specify dogs or cats you will find specific research looking at aspects of companion animals, pet behavior, pet health, and one project that studies the ability of people to accurately identify breeds of dog in a mixed breed dog (Hint: Most people are terrible at it.)

Then go to the Dog Science Group and sign up at their website too.

The stated purpose is “to put dog people together with professional scientists conducting studies to improve our understanding of the health and behavior of modern, 21st Century dogs.”

You can be involved in studies on such topics as dog aging, repetitive behaviors in dogs, dog relinquishment, dog rehoming success, inflammatory bowel disease in dogs, fearful dogs, behavior management in dogs.

The more valid information we have about our pets, information derived from scientific study, not celebrity hucksters and other forms of hogwash, the better for all of us in making good decisions about how to care for our best friends.

So think about getting involved.

Think about getting your kids involved.

Speaking of the pleasures of dogs – it’s time to sign up for the 2018 Rover Run.

It’s a 5K-9 Timed Race and 1-Mile Family Walk with lunch and a lot of other fun activities.

Dogs are welcome!

Sunday, September 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fallbrook Recreation Center, 103 Thompson Road, Oswego.

Go to www.oswegohumane.org for the links to sign up.

The Oswego County Humane Society provides spay/neuter services and assistance, fostering and adoption of animals in urgent need, humane education programs, and information and referrals to animal lovers throughout Oswego County.

Located at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY.

Phone: 315-207-1070.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswegohumane.org

Because People and Pets Are Good for Each Other.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...