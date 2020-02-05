Bundle Of Bucks Early Bird Drawing Set for Valentine’s Day

OSWEGO – There will be more to love about Valentine’s Day if you are one of the five “Early Bird” drawing winners, part of St. Luke’s annual “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle.

Five ticket numbers will be picked on February 14 from all the “Bundle of Bucks” raffle tickets sold by this date.



Each of the five tickets selected will receive a cash prize of $100.

All this is leading up to the big “Bundle of Bucks” Raffle event, with cash prizes totaling $25,000 to be paid out when all one thousand tickets are sold by the time of the raffle drawing on May 2.

To purchase raffle your tickets directly stop in at St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons or St. Francis Commons in Oswego.

Downloadable ticket applications are available at www.stlukehs.com.

The entry fee for this year’s charity raffle is still only $50 per ticket; only one thousand tickets are for sale.

Every raffle ticket is eligible for all fifteen of the cash prize drawings.

Tickets can be purchased individually or consider purchasing a “group ticket” with family members, co-workers or friends.

Proceeds from the “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle help support the programs and services provided by the local, not-for-profit affiliated healthcare organizations comprising The St. Luke Family of Caring; St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence.

Each raffle ticket admits two adults to the “Bundle of Bucks” Raffle Drawing Party taking place on May 2 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Oswego.

The raffle drawing party is an afternoon of fun, free food, beverages, live entertainment, games and the big cash prize drawings.

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

You do not have to be present at the raffle drawing to win.

For more information, call 315-342-3166.

