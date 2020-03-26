‘Burberry Bandit’ Arrested For Oswego Chase Bank Robbery

OSWEGO – On March 25, 2020 at about. 8:06 p.m., the Oswego City Police Department charged Cornell R. Neilly, 29 years of age, from Watertown, New York, with Robbery in the Third Degree and Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (both “non-violent” D Felonies).

It is alleged that earlier in the day at about 1:02 p.m. Neilly, acting alone, robbed the Chase Bank in Oswego, New York, when he passed a note to the teller demanding money. Neilly then left the bank and entered a vehicle that was parked on the street.

The suspect vehicle left the City of Oswego and was stopped on Interstate 81 at exit 38 by the New York State Police, at approx. 1:42 p.m.; after a BOLO (be on the lookout) was sent county-wide. All occupants of the vehicle were detained and transported to the Oswego City Police Department pending investigation.

Neilly and the other two occupants cooperated with law enforcement’s investigation. Proceeds of the robbery were recovered from Neilly.

Further investigation and interviews showed that Neilly had acted alone while the other two occupants of the vehicle are believed to be unwittingly involved and were not charged.

Through the course of this investigation, it was learned that Neilly, prior to living in Watertown, New York, is originally from New York City.

A warrant check of Neilly revealed that he currently has three outstanding warrants and is currently wanted by the New York State Parole for robbery in the third degree and is wanted by the New York City Police Department for grand larceny in the third degree and robbery in the third degree.

Neilly was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and was transported to the Oswego County Jail where he is held pending arraignment on March 26, 2020 in Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP) Court.

A more in-depth investigation into Neilly’s criminal history and pending court appearances revealed that he has a substantial amount of open felony cases in New York City for the same type of criminal behavior; to which he was dubbed the “Burberry Bandit”.

Oswego City Police Chief Phil Cady stated, “We were able to bring this to a successful conclusion in such a timely manner because of the investigative efforts of our officers and the assistance from the New York State Police and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

The Oswego Police Department’s ability to review video footage from the new downtown camera systems; coupled with information sharing throughout Oswego County law enforcement was paramount in getting the suspect vehicle stopped within 40 minutes of this incident and the suspect arrested. This incident was a great example of the interagency cooperation we have here in Oswego County.

Oswego City Mayor Billy Barlow stated, “Unfortunately, thanks to New York State’s so-called “bail reform laws” the constant repeat offender responsible for multiple robberies known as the “Burberry Bandit” was allowed to walk the streets free and venture to Oswego to commit another robbery”.

Further media inquiries should be directed to Lt. Damian Waters at (315)342-8120.

